IndiGo Awaits Green Light for India-China Direct Flights Resumption
IndiGo Airlines anticipates clarity from government sources on resuming direct flights between India and China, halted in early 2020 due to the pandemic. Both nations have agreed to restore air services to strengthen bilateral relations, pending technical discussions and clear directives from the authorities.
IndiGo Airlines is poised to reopen direct flights to China, pending clear instructions from government authorities. The airline, once a key operator of flights between India and China, is eager to reinstate its services.
Disruptions began in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ceasing flights from Delhi to Chengdu and Kolkata to Guangzhou. Both countries had severed air ties to curb the spread of the virus.
Recent discussions between Indian and Chinese officials have seen a mutual commitment to resume these services, an effort to bolster people-to-people connectivity and bilateral ties. Technical teams are set to discuss the operational framework for this initiative soon.
