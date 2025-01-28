Mega Investment by Adani Group in Odisha

The Adani Group made headlines on Tuesday by committing a staggering Rs 2.3 lakh crore investment in Odisha over the next five years. This commitment was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave'.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, represented the conglomerate in discussions with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The investment will target sectors including power, cement, industrial parks, and aluminum, according to an official statement.

Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), highlighted the significance of this investment, noting it as the largest commitment made during the conclave. In total, 54 MoUs worth Rs 4.5 crore were signed on the event's first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)