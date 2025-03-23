China's DeepSeek AI Revolutionizes Military and Civilian Sectors

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has integrated a groundbreaking AI tool, 'DeepSeek', into non-combat military functions, notably within its hospitals, to assist doctors with devising treatment plans, multiple media sources have reported.

DeepSeek's open-source large language models are actively being utilized in PLA medical facilities, the People's Armed Police (PAP), and national defense mobilization organs, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

This advancement emphasizes patient privacy, as data is processed locally, demonstrating the potential for AI to efficiently support military operations without overshadowing human decision-making.

