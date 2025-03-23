Left Menu

China's DeepSeek AI Revolutionizes Military and Civilian Sectors

China's PLA has begun using the DeepSeek AI tool for non-combat support, especially in military hospitals, enhancing treatment plans. Deployed in PLA hospitals and other civilian areas, it aids in modernizing military decision-making processes without replacing human judgment. DeepSeek is notable for its low-cost model and efficient computing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:23 IST
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has integrated a groundbreaking AI tool, 'DeepSeek', into non-combat military functions, notably within its hospitals, to assist doctors with devising treatment plans, multiple media sources have reported.

DeepSeek's open-source large language models are actively being utilized in PLA medical facilities, the People's Armed Police (PAP), and national defense mobilization organs, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

This advancement emphasizes patient privacy, as data is processed locally, demonstrating the potential for AI to efficiently support military operations without overshadowing human decision-making.

