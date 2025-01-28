Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Hails Modi's Vision, Foresees India's Economic Leap to Top 3 Globally

Mukesh Ambani praised Prime Minister Modi's ambition for energy self-reliance, predicting India's rise as the third largest economy. Addressing students at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, he emphasized green energy transition, AI, and lifelong learning as keys to future prosperity and climate responsibility.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:38 IST
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision fostering self-reliance in energy. Speaking at Pandit Deendayal Energy University's 12th convocation, Ambani projected India would become the world's third largest economy within a few years, asserting that no force could derail India's growth path.

Ambani highlighted the achievements and potential of India while addressing students, urging them to strive for higher aspirations beyond their existing accomplishments. Notably, he voiced confidence in India emerging as the most prosperous nation this century, cautioning that economic progress shouldn't compromise the planet's climate health.

Emphasizing a shift from fossil fuels to sustainable energy, Ambani reiterated gratitude for PM Modi's visionary leadership, acknowledging the role of Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gujarat's energy ambitions. He encouraged students to harness AI and pursue innovative collaborations to strengthen India's research position and contribute effectively to green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

