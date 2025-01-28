Trump's Tariff Threats Shake U.S. Metals Market

President Donald Trump has announced potential tariffs on U.S. imports of aluminium and copper, alarming industry experts who predict higher consumer costs due to insufficient domestic production.

In his speech, Trump aimed to encourage domestic manufacturing but risks counteracting his consumer savings pledge, according to analysts.

As industries anticipate shifts in trade flows, key exporters such as Canada and India brace for possible impacts, with U.S. aluminium and copper markets already feeling the pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)