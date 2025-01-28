Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Shake U.S. Metals Market

President Trump's proposed tariffs on U.S. aluminium and copper imports could raise consumer costs due to domestic production deficits. Analysts warn of passing increased import costs to consumers. The tariffs might alter trade dynamics, affecting key exporters like Canada and India. Industry preparations for potential changes are underway.

President Donald Trump has announced potential tariffs on U.S. imports of aluminium and copper, alarming industry experts who predict higher consumer costs due to insufficient domestic production.

In his speech, Trump aimed to encourage domestic manufacturing but risks counteracting his consumer savings pledge, according to analysts.

As industries anticipate shifts in trade flows, key exporters such as Canada and India brace for possible impacts, with U.S. aluminium and copper markets already feeling the pressure.

