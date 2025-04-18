Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes Boost in U.S. Imports to Dodge Tariffs

Indonesia plans to increase its U.S. imports by up to $19 billion to steer clear of potential U.S. tariffs. The nation's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, announced this strategy during talks with U.S. officials in Washington. Energy imports from the U.S. are anticipated to reach $10 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 07:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to sidestep looming U.S. tariffs, Indonesia has announced plans to significantly increase its imports from the U.S. by up to $19 billion. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed these plans while attending high-level talks in Washington.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior Indonesian officials, Hartarto is negotiating with U.S. counterparts to mitigate the impact of President Trump's proposed 32% tariff on Indonesian exports. The delegation aims to reach a favorable agreement by pledging substantial import commitments.

A large portion of the increased imports, approximately $10 billion, will be dedicated to U.S. energy resources, underscoring the strategic economic realignment underway between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

