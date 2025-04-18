Indonesia Eyes Boost in U.S. Imports to Dodge Tariffs

In a strategic move to sidestep looming U.S. tariffs, Indonesia has announced plans to significantly increase its imports from the U.S. by up to $19 billion. Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed these plans while attending high-level talks in Washington.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior Indonesian officials, Hartarto is negotiating with U.S. counterparts to mitigate the impact of President Trump's proposed 32% tariff on Indonesian exports. The delegation aims to reach a favorable agreement by pledging substantial import commitments.

A large portion of the increased imports, approximately $10 billion, will be dedicated to U.S. energy resources, underscoring the strategic economic realignment underway between the two countries.

