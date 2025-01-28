Miraculous Escape: Plane Fire Averts Disaster at Gimhae Airport

A passenger aircraft operated by Air Busan caught fire before takeoff at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea, prompting a swift evacuation of all 176 passengers late Tuesday.

The Airbus A321, bound for Hong Kong, ignited in the rear, according to the Transport Ministry. Passengers and crew exited via emergency slides, escaping unharmed, although three individuals sustained minor injuries during the process.

This incident comes shortly after a fatal Jeju Air crash in December, underscoring ongoing aviation safety concerns. Investigators continue to probe the causes of both incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)