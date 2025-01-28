Miraculous Escape: Plane Fire Averts Disaster at Gimhae Airport
A South Korean Air Busan plane scheduled for departure to Hong Kong caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, leading to the safe evacuation of all 176 passengers and crew onboard. The cause remains unknown, but the incident follows a deadly crash involving Jeju Air, raising aviation safety concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A passenger aircraft operated by Air Busan caught fire before takeoff at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea, prompting a swift evacuation of all 176 passengers late Tuesday.
The Airbus A321, bound for Hong Kong, ignited in the rear, according to the Transport Ministry. Passengers and crew exited via emergency slides, escaping unharmed, although three individuals sustained minor injuries during the process.
This incident comes shortly after a fatal Jeju Air crash in December, underscoring ongoing aviation safety concerns. Investigators continue to probe the causes of both incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Japan-South Korea Meeting: Restoring Regional Security Ties
South Korea and Japan Strengthen Ties Amid Political Unrest
South Korea to Upgrade Airport Landing Systems
South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy
South Korea to Revamp Airport Safety After Fatal Jeju Air Crash