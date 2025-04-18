Left Menu

South Korea's Bold Budget Boost: Battling Trade Wars and Domestic Challenges

South Korea has proposed a supplementary budget of 12.2 trillion won to combat economic risks from global trade conflicts and domestic political issues. Key allocations include support for auto and chip sectors, small businesses, and AI industry, while increasing government bonds and foreign exchange stabilization bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 08:20 IST
South Korea's Bold Budget Boost: Battling Trade Wars and Domestic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to counter rising threats to its economic growth, South Korea's government on Friday unveiled a supplementary budget plan of 12.2 trillion won ($8.60 billion). The initiative aims to mitigate the repercussions of a global trade war and domestic political uncertainty on the nation's economy.

This fiscal blueprint arrives amid recent efforts to shore up critical sectors like automotive and semiconductors, which have significantly contributed to South Korea's export surge, particularly to the U.S. These industries now face potential setbacks due to American tariffs.

Money will be directed towards various strategic areas, including 2.1 trillion won for trade risk responses and 1.8 trillion for AI development. The central bank signals readiness to cut interest rates, acknowledging the economic challenges under President Trump's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025