South Korea's Bold Budget Boost: Battling Trade Wars and Domestic Challenges

In a bid to counter rising threats to its economic growth, South Korea's government on Friday unveiled a supplementary budget plan of 12.2 trillion won ($8.60 billion). The initiative aims to mitigate the repercussions of a global trade war and domestic political uncertainty on the nation's economy.

This fiscal blueprint arrives amid recent efforts to shore up critical sectors like automotive and semiconductors, which have significantly contributed to South Korea's export surge, particularly to the U.S. These industries now face potential setbacks due to American tariffs.

Money will be directed towards various strategic areas, including 2.1 trillion won for trade risk responses and 1.8 trillion for AI development. The central bank signals readiness to cut interest rates, acknowledging the economic challenges under President Trump's tariff policies.

