JetBlue Airways Faces Turbulent Times with Declining Shares and Rising Costs
JetBlue Airways' shares dropped 28% due to a disappointing revenue forecast and increased costs, amid competition and grounded aircraft issues. The airline cited lower corporate traffic exposure and Pratt & Whitney engine inspections as factors. Despite current challenges, the company anticipates future performance improvement.
JetBlue Airways experienced a significant 28% drop in share prices this week following the company's projected revenue disappointments and rising operational costs. The New York-based airline has attributed these challenges to less corporate traffic and heightened competition in key markets.
Despite the grim short-term outlook, JetBlue announced expectations for enhanced performance in later quarters and targeted an adjusted operating margin between 0.0% and 1% by 2025. This forecast clashed with stronger projections from competitors such as Delta and United.
The carrier is also dealing with grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections, which have increased costs. CEO Joanna Geraghty acknowledged these impediments to achieving healthy margins but reassured improvements by 2027. Nevertheless, cost-saving efforts led to a smaller-than-expected loss of 21 cents per share in the last quarter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Auto Drivers at a Crossroads: Rising CNG Costs and EV Push Impact Electoral Choices
German Soccer Clubs to Bear Policing Costs at High-Risk Matches
Auto Drivers at Crossroads: Will Rising Costs Steer Their Vote Away from AAP?
Court Rules: Soccer Clubs to Share Police Costs for High-Risk Matches
CEAT Ltd Battles Surging Raw Material Costs, Sees Profit Plunge