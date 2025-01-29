JetBlue Airways Faces Turbulent Times with Declining Shares and Rising Costs

JetBlue Airways experienced a significant 28% drop in share prices this week following the company's projected revenue disappointments and rising operational costs. The New York-based airline has attributed these challenges to less corporate traffic and heightened competition in key markets.

Despite the grim short-term outlook, JetBlue announced expectations for enhanced performance in later quarters and targeted an adjusted operating margin between 0.0% and 1% by 2025. This forecast clashed with stronger projections from competitors such as Delta and United.

The carrier is also dealing with grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections, which have increased costs. CEO Joanna Geraghty acknowledged these impediments to achieving healthy margins but reassured improvements by 2027. Nevertheless, cost-saving efforts led to a smaller-than-expected loss of 21 cents per share in the last quarter.

