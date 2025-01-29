Left Menu

JetBlue Airways Faces Turbulent Times with Declining Shares and Rising Costs

JetBlue Airways' shares dropped 28% due to a disappointing revenue forecast and increased costs, amid competition and grounded aircraft issues. The airline cited lower corporate traffic exposure and Pratt & Whitney engine inspections as factors. Despite current challenges, the company anticipates future performance improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:35 IST
JetBlue Airways Faces Turbulent Times with Declining Shares and Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JetBlue Airways experienced a significant 28% drop in share prices this week following the company's projected revenue disappointments and rising operational costs. The New York-based airline has attributed these challenges to less corporate traffic and heightened competition in key markets.

Despite the grim short-term outlook, JetBlue announced expectations for enhanced performance in later quarters and targeted an adjusted operating margin between 0.0% and 1% by 2025. This forecast clashed with stronger projections from competitors such as Delta and United.

The carrier is also dealing with grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections, which have increased costs. CEO Joanna Geraghty acknowledged these impediments to achieving healthy margins but reassured improvements by 2027. Nevertheless, cost-saving efforts led to a smaller-than-expected loss of 21 cents per share in the last quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025