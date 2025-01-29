Chaos at Maha Kumbh Mela: Barrier Collapse Sparks Panic

A barrier collapse at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a prominent Hindu religious festival held every 12 years in Uttar Pradesh, India, has resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. According to The Hindu newspaper, citing PTI, the incident occurred during a holy bath in Prayagraj.

The calamity unfolded as thousands of devotees thronged to the event, which is renowned as the world's largest single gathering of humanity. Akanksha Rana, a state government official, confirmed that several people have been hospitalized, though the exact number of casualties remains unknown.

The Maha Kumbh Mela holds significant religious importance, attracting over 400 million visitors, including international tourists, over six weeks. The presence of 'maha' in its name indicates the festival's heightened auspiciousness and capacity to draw massive crowds.

