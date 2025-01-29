Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela as Barrier Collapses

Tragedy struck the world-renowned Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, India, on Wednesday, as a barrier collapse led to multiple casualties. According to The Hindu newspaper, which cited Press Trust of India (PTI), several devotees were injured during a holy bath in the city of Prayagraj.

The catastrophic incident occurred amid a 'stampede-like' situation during one of the festival's most sacred rituals. Akanksha Rana, a state government official, stated that those injured have been hospitalized, but the exact number remains unconfirmed.

Drawing more than 400 million visitors over six weeks, the Maha Kumbh Mela is the world's largest gathering. Held every 12 years, it gains the prefix 'maha' due to its auspicious timing, further attracting massive crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)