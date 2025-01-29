Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties: Madhya Pradesh's Investment Potential Unveiled

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Japan, held discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs on enhancing Indo-Japan relations. The visit aimed at attracting Japanese investment by showcasing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, including the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:38 IST
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, engaged in discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hisashi Matsumoto, on Wednesday, to reinforce Indo-Japan relations and promote state-level cooperation.

Yadav's itinerary included visiting Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe from January 28 to 31, to attract Japanese investments and present Madhya Pradesh's investment potential in preparation for the state's Global Investors Summit 2025.

The chief minister's meetings aimed to highlight sectors for investment, including a conversation with A&D Medicals about setting up operations in the state, and a pitch to Toyota Motor Corporation to explore Madhya Pradesh's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

