Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Assam's Industrial Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for alleged anti-national activities and supporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. At a rally in Assam, he unveiled plans for a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant. Modi stressed the BJP's commitment to Assam's heritage and economic growth, contrasting it with Congress's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namrup | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:29 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Assam's Industrial Growth
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of engaging in 'anti-national' activities and aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam. Speaking at a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup, Dibrugarh, he stated that the Congress failed to modernize outdated infrastructure.

Modi claimed that the opposition party is indifferent to the identity and pride of the Assamese people, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dedicated to safeguarding these values. He accused Congress of opposing voter list revision efforts, claiming their primary focus is power acquisition rather than genuine community upliftment.

Emphasizing industrial growth as meeting Assam's aspirations, Modi said the Namrup urea plant exemplifies Indian industrial progress. He highlighted the BJP's initiatives like the palm oil mission for self-sufficiency in edible oil, underlining that India's prosperity is linked with the welfare of its farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025