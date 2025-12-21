Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Assam's Industrial Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of engaging in 'anti-national' activities and aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam. Speaking at a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup, Dibrugarh, he stated that the Congress failed to modernize outdated infrastructure.

Modi claimed that the opposition party is indifferent to the identity and pride of the Assamese people, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dedicated to safeguarding these values. He accused Congress of opposing voter list revision efforts, claiming their primary focus is power acquisition rather than genuine community upliftment.

Emphasizing industrial growth as meeting Assam's aspirations, Modi said the Namrup urea plant exemplifies Indian industrial progress. He highlighted the BJP's initiatives like the palm oil mission for self-sufficiency in edible oil, underlining that India's prosperity is linked with the welfare of its farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)