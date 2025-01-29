Indian Markets: Bulls and Bears in a Tactical Tug-of-War

The Indian stock market commenced Wednesday on a promising trajectory, with major indices registering small gains at the trading session's outset. The Sensex climbed by 269.94 points to reach an opening mark of 76,184.03, while the Nifty recorded an increase of 70.55 points, starting the day at 23,027.80.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, 34 showed positive movement, 15 experienced declines, and 2 remained stable. Notable gainers were Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Infosys, BEL, and Shriram Finance, whereas HDFC Life, JSW Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India faced losses. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, provided technical insights on market dynamics, highlighting the ongoing skirmish between bullish and bearish forces.

Chinchalkar remarked, "The Nifty's upward trend followed by pronounced last-hour selling underscores the tactical tussle between bulls and bears. The formation of a 'doji' pattern with a long upper shadow indicates persisting market supply concerns, as identifiable through broader benchmarks tracing distinct shadow patterns. Key trading levels for the day place Nifty's range from 22,786 to 23,154, with potential shifts predicated on closing above 23,050." This analysis foreshadows the market's trajectory, as participants keenly observe these indicators for signs of sustained bullish momentum or possible bearish dominance.

