Indian Markets: Bulls and Bears in a Tactical Tug-of-War

The Indian stock market showed positive opening gains as Sensex and Nifty climbed higher. Key stocks rose, while some faced losses. The market reflects a tactical battle between bulls and bears, with strategic insights from Axis Securities suggesting Nifty's trading range and resistance levels for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:16 IST
Indian Markets: Bulls and Bears in a Tactical Tug-of-War
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian stock market commenced Wednesday on a promising trajectory, with major indices registering small gains at the trading session's outset. The Sensex climbed by 269.94 points to reach an opening mark of 76,184.03, while the Nifty recorded an increase of 70.55 points, starting the day at 23,027.80.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, 34 showed positive movement, 15 experienced declines, and 2 remained stable. Notable gainers were Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Infosys, BEL, and Shriram Finance, whereas HDFC Life, JSW Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India faced losses. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, provided technical insights on market dynamics, highlighting the ongoing skirmish between bullish and bearish forces.

Chinchalkar remarked, "The Nifty's upward trend followed by pronounced last-hour selling underscores the tactical tussle between bulls and bears. The formation of a 'doji' pattern with a long upper shadow indicates persisting market supply concerns, as identifiable through broader benchmarks tracing distinct shadow patterns. Key trading levels for the day place Nifty's range from 22,786 to 23,154, with potential shifts predicated on closing above 23,050." This analysis foreshadows the market's trajectory, as participants keenly observe these indicators for signs of sustained bullish momentum or possible bearish dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

FinTech, AI, and cloud lead India’s IT M&A boom in 2024: Nasscom report

Decoding nature’s blueprint: Protecting biodiversity with AI

Rethinking AI hallucinations: Unlocking new frontiers in drug discovery

The future of AI-human collaboration: Closing the confidence gap

