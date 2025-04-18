Left Menu

Infosys Strengthens Japan Ties with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Investment

Infosys, a leader in digital services, has announced a significant investment by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) in the joint venture HIPUS. This move enhances Infosys' presence in Japan as MHI acquires a 2% stake. The collaboration aims to explore new business opportunities and improve procurement operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Infosys, a prominent figure in next-generation digital services, has further expanded its presence in Japan through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' (MHI) investment in HIPUS, a joint venture spearheaded by Infosys. This collaboration solidifies Infosys' foothold in the Japanese market.

MHI, a longstanding partner of HIPUS, has now acquired a 2% stake and aims to leverage this investment to explore new business prospects within the region. The partnership is intended to enhance procurement operations through advanced analytics and decision-making strategies.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO of Infosys BPM, emphasized the strategic significance of Japan for Infosys and HIPUS, highlighting the importance of trusted collaboration with customers to accelerate digital transformation. The transaction, subject to closing conditions, is expected to conclude in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

