Left Menu

Guangdong's Leap into Prosperity: A Year of Milestones

In 2024, Guangdong Province achieved a GDP of 14 trillion yuan, making significant advancements in economic reforms, technology innovation, and cultural enhancements. Key initiatives supported industrial growth and mobility within the Greater Bay Area. Governor Wang Weizhong expressed plans to further stimulate economic and cultural exchanges in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:21 IST
Guangdong's Leap into Prosperity: A Year of Milestones
  • Country:
  • China

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, extended festive greetings to overseas Chinese and international friends, highlighting Guangdong's achievements in 2024.

Guangdong's GDP reached 14 trillion yuan, leading the nation for the 36th year. The province's vibrant industrial clusters and cross-border connectivity in the Greater Bay Area are testaments to its dynamic development efforts. Guangdong's innovation prowess in emerging sectors like aerospace and integrated circuits further strengthened its economic landscape.

Governor Wang emphasized continued economic stimulation and cultural exchanges in 2025, with major events like the National Games in November, marking a tri-region collaboration in the Greater Bay Area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025