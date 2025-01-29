Guangdong's Leap into Prosperity: A Year of Milestones

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, extended festive greetings to overseas Chinese and international friends, highlighting Guangdong's achievements in 2024.

Guangdong's GDP reached 14 trillion yuan, leading the nation for the 36th year. The province's vibrant industrial clusters and cross-border connectivity in the Greater Bay Area are testaments to its dynamic development efforts. Guangdong's innovation prowess in emerging sectors like aerospace and integrated circuits further strengthened its economic landscape.

Governor Wang emphasized continued economic stimulation and cultural exchanges in 2025, with major events like the National Games in November, marking a tri-region collaboration in the Greater Bay Area.

