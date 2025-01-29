BOOTSTART Spaces' Bold New Era: Expanding the Coworking Horizon in India

In a significant move to redefine the coworking landscape in India, BOOTSTART Spaces and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has announced a major funding round, securing Rs. 15 crore. This infusion marks a pivotal point in BOOTSTART's eight-year journey as it seeks to expand its presence across multiple major Indian cities.

Since its inception in 2017, BOOTSTART has been a transformative force in the flexible workspace sector, providing innovative solutions to over 170 clients across Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Nagpur. The company offers a variety of workspace options, including dedicated desks, private cabins, and virtual offices, aimed at optimizing real estate costs for businesses.

With new leadership under Neeraj Marathe, BOOTSTART is set to open new centers and upgrade its current facilities, introducing unique industry-first features to enhance client experiences. Plans are underway to expand its footprint by adding 2,000 seats across various locations, ensuring businesses can thrive in premium, distraction-free environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)