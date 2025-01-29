Left Menu

Boosting SMEs: A New Era of AI and Policy Support

The adoption of AI technologies, manufacturing zones, and credit schemes in the Budget 2025 will foster SME growth. Tax benefits, streamlined loan approvals, and policy reforms in real estate can enhance productivity. Experts emphasize digital skills, competitive business landscapes, and simplified regulations to attract investments.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025
  India

Tax incentives to embrace new technologies like AI and the establishment of special manufacturing zones were highlighted as crucial elements in the Budget to strengthen SMEs, according to industry experts.

AI-enabled credit evaluations can expedite loan processes and expand credit availability for small and medium enterprises, they noted.

Industry leaders stress that integrating AI, automation, and digital advancements is vital for enhancing business efficiency and competitiveness.

Introducing tax advantages and subsidies would bolster this transition, experts argued. Implementing manufacturing zones with state-of-the-art infrastructure and streamlined supply chains can help SMEs scale successfully.

SMEs play a significant role in the economy, accounting for 30-35% of GDP and employing over 110 million people. Comprehensive policy backing is necessary for expanding manufacturing and accessing affordable credit.

As the Budget unfolds, experts believe it offers a timely opportunity for transformative policy moves.

Investing in digital training and AI-focused education will gear SMEs for an evolving industrial environment, ensuring a steady talent inflow.

The real estate and hospitality industries anticipate reformative measures in the 2025 Budget that could shape future investment pathways significantly.

Streamlining licensing and regulatory processes could be pivotal in drawing substantial investments.

Simplifying complex approvals and tax regulations would make hospitality ventures appealing, especially for projects with extensive timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

