Tea Turmoil: Imported Blends Undermine Indian Industry

The Indian tea industry is facing challenges due to alleged blending of inferior imported tea with Indian produce, impacting prices and reputation. Stakeholders have raised issues about discrepancies in import-export data and called for the Tea Board's intervention to maintain industry credibility and protect genuine exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:59 IST
  • India

Resentment is brewing in the tea industry as stakeholders accuse some exporters of blending inferior quality imported tea with Indian-grown varieties, selling them without appropriate labeling. This malpractice is reportedly damaging the reputation and pricing of Indian tea abroad.

Planters and exporters highlight significant discrepancies in import-export data between India and Kenya, with allegations that the imported tea is being re-exported under the guise of Indian tea. This issue, they say, has contributed to market turbulence and falling domestic prices.

Industry leaders, like Indian Tea Exporters Association Chairman Anshuman Kanoria, urge thorough investigations by the Tea Board, stressing that such practices undermine legal exporters and could harm the industry's financial sustainability. Calls for stricter regulations and adherence to trading standards have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

