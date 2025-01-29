Tea Turmoil: Imported Blends Undermine Indian Industry

Resentment is brewing in the tea industry as stakeholders accuse some exporters of blending inferior quality imported tea with Indian-grown varieties, selling them without appropriate labeling. This malpractice is reportedly damaging the reputation and pricing of Indian tea abroad.

Planters and exporters highlight significant discrepancies in import-export data between India and Kenya, with allegations that the imported tea is being re-exported under the guise of Indian tea. This issue, they say, has contributed to market turbulence and falling domestic prices.

Industry leaders, like Indian Tea Exporters Association Chairman Anshuman Kanoria, urge thorough investigations by the Tea Board, stressing that such practices undermine legal exporters and could harm the industry's financial sustainability. Calls for stricter regulations and adherence to trading standards have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)