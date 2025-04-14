Greece Bolsters Defense with New Missile Deal

Greece is reinforcing its defense capabilities with the acquisition of 16 Exocet anti-ship missiles from France, according to Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias.

The purchase agreement was finalized during a visit to Athens by France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The Exocet missiles are designed to enhance Greece's naval warfare capacity.

This transaction is part of Greece's extensive 25-billion-euro defense modernization plan by 2036, which aims to improve its military standing, particularly in relation to Turkey, its traditional regional rival.

