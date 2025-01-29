Supriya Sule Critiques Maharashtra's Economic Management
NCP's Supriya Sule criticizes Maharashtra's economic management, citing a NITI Aayog report that highlights poor fiscal performance and mismanagement. She calls for a white paper on the state's economy, questioning the state's priorities amid high revenue but poor Fiscal Health Index ranking.
- Country:
- India
Supriya Sule, the working president of the NCP (SP), criticized Maharashtra's economic governance by referencing a NITI Aayog report. In her critique, Sule demanded a comprehensive white paper to address the state's fiscal troubles.
The Baramati MP emphasized that despite Maharashtra's strong revenue collection and record GST figures, the state's ranking in the Fiscal Health Index fell from fourth to sixth place last year. Sule expressed concern about the state's financial mismanagement and its implications for the social and health sectors.
Moreover, Sule questioned the necessity of sending a state government delegation to Davos for World Economic Forum discussions, suggesting that local investment efforts were more pertinent given the current economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Leads in Fiscal Health: NITI Aayog's First 'Fiscal Health Index 2025' Unveiled
Odisha Leads in NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index Despite Regional Fiscal Struggles
Odisha Tops NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index 2025
Odisha Tops Fiscal Health Index: A Model of Economic Management
NITI Aayog Launches Inaugural Fiscal Health Index 2025 Report: Odisha Tops Rankings Among 18 States