Supriya Sule Critiques Maharashtra's Economic Management

Supriya Sule, the working president of the NCP (SP), criticized Maharashtra's economic governance by referencing a NITI Aayog report. In her critique, Sule demanded a comprehensive white paper to address the state's fiscal troubles.

The Baramati MP emphasized that despite Maharashtra's strong revenue collection and record GST figures, the state's ranking in the Fiscal Health Index fell from fourth to sixth place last year. Sule expressed concern about the state's financial mismanagement and its implications for the social and health sectors.

Moreover, Sule questioned the necessity of sending a state government delegation to Davos for World Economic Forum discussions, suggesting that local investment efforts were more pertinent given the current economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)