Embassy REIT Reports Strong Earnings Amid High Demand

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced a notable increase in its financial metrics for the December quarter, reporting a 9% growth in net operating income totaling Rs 829 crore and a 13% jump in unitholder distribution reaching Rs 559 crore.

The company's CEO, Ritwik Bhattacharjee, highlighted the robust performance, marking a record quarter with significant absorption in demand for office spaces across key markets in India.

Additionally, Embassy REIT successfully leased 11 lakh square feet during the quarter, indicating strong leasing trends with a mix of new contracts and renewals.

(With inputs from agencies.)