Embassy REIT Reports Strong Earnings Amid High Demand
Embassy Office Parks REIT has reported a 9% rise in net operating income to Rs 829 crore and a 13% boost in distribution to unitholders at Rs 559 crore for the December quarter. The CEO attributes this to strong demand for office spaces in key Indian markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Embassy Office Parks REIT announced a notable increase in its financial metrics for the December quarter, reporting a 9% growth in net operating income totaling Rs 829 crore and a 13% jump in unitholder distribution reaching Rs 559 crore.
The company's CEO, Ritwik Bhattacharjee, highlighted the robust performance, marking a record quarter with significant absorption in demand for office spaces across key markets in India.
Additionally, Embassy REIT successfully leased 11 lakh square feet during the quarter, indicating strong leasing trends with a mix of new contracts and renewals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Start-Up Digantara Pioneers Space Surveillance with SCOT Satellite Launch
Empowering Women Homebuyers with Unmatched Discounts at Mumbai's Property Expo
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision
Spain Expands Diplomatic Footprint with New Bengaluru Consulate
Mumbai Police Crackdown on Hazardous Nylon Strings