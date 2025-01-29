Hiranandani Westgate: A New Benchmark in Luxury Living

The renowned real estate developer, House of Hiranandani, has unveiled its latest luxury residential project, Hiranandani Westgate, in Thane. Spanning 25 acres within the bustling Hiranandani Estate, the first phase boasts 1,844 residential units with prices starting at Rs 1.69 crore. Already, 30% of these units sold swiftly, generating Rs 1,300 crore.

Hiranandani Westgate is set to redefine urban living standards with its three towers: Somerset, Belvedere, and Florencia, each offering expansive, air-conditioned apartments with luxurious amenities. The developer promises a blend of functionality, comfort, and exquisite design. The complex includes a unique 6-acre landscaped podium featuring zones dedicated to exploration, wellness, and leisure.

House of Hiranandani emphasizes sustainability and longevity in its projects, integrating local flora and advanced architectural narratives. The development aims to offer new luxury standards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Hiranandani Estate's strategic location enhances connectivity for the residents, fulfilling the growing demand for upscale, sustainable living environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)