Left Menu

Hiranandani Westgate: A New Benchmark in Luxury Living

House of Hiranandani has launched Hiranandani Westgate in Thane, a luxury residential project spread over 25 acres. Featuring three high-rise towers with over 1,800 units, the project focuses on sustainability and premium living. This expansion marks a significant step in meeting urban demand for high-quality residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST
Hiranandani Westgate: A New Benchmark in Luxury Living
House of Hiranandani eyes Rs 4300 cr revenue from Hiranandani Westgate, its latest project in Thane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned real estate developer, House of Hiranandani, has unveiled its latest luxury residential project, Hiranandani Westgate, in Thane. Spanning 25 acres within the bustling Hiranandani Estate, the first phase boasts 1,844 residential units with prices starting at Rs 1.69 crore. Already, 30% of these units sold swiftly, generating Rs 1,300 crore.

Hiranandani Westgate is set to redefine urban living standards with its three towers: Somerset, Belvedere, and Florencia, each offering expansive, air-conditioned apartments with luxurious amenities. The developer promises a blend of functionality, comfort, and exquisite design. The complex includes a unique 6-acre landscaped podium featuring zones dedicated to exploration, wellness, and leisure.

House of Hiranandani emphasizes sustainability and longevity in its projects, integrating local flora and advanced architectural narratives. The development aims to offer new luxury standards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Hiranandani Estate's strategic location enhances connectivity for the residents, fulfilling the growing demand for upscale, sustainable living environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025