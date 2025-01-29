Infrastructure in Focus: Accelerating India's Economic Growth through Strategic Investment
The 2025-26 Union Budget will strongly emphasize infrastructure spending as a driver of economic growth, with a focus on railways, defence, power, and data centers. Strategic measures, public-private partnerships, and sustainability initiatives will play crucial roles in achieving India's $7 trillion economy target by 2030.
As India approaches the 2025-26 Union Budget, infrastructure spending emerges as a pivotal driver of economic growth. With Rs 11.1 lakh crore allocated in the 2024-25 budget, the focus remains on sectors such as railways and defense. Experts, including Mr. Sandeep Gulati of Egis South Asia, stress the need for targeted measures and incentives to maximize these investments.
Reaffirming the commitment to the National Infrastructure Pipeline is crucial. Initiatives like the PM Gati-Shakti Plan and Jal Jeevan Mission are spotlighted, alongside urban infrastructure and affordable housing growth. Mr. Gulati emphasizes the importance of balanced urban development, advocating for sector-specific initiatives in sustainability and smart city planning.
Public-private partnerships will be vital in promoting sustainable infrastructure, with incentives for green building materials and a sustainability rating framework suggested. Achieving India's $7 trillion economy goal by 2030 necessitates $2.2 trillion in infrastructure investment, driving transformative growth across sectors, fueled by programs like 'Make in India'.
