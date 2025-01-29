Tata Motors CFO Highlights Need for Consumption-Boosting Budget Amid Market Challenges
Tata Motors' CFO PB Balaji emphasizes the importance of consumption-boosting measures in the Union Budget to drive domestic growth amid challenging external conditions. He suggests leveraging infrastructure investments and addressing market stress to bolster India's economic expansion, despite a recent decline in Tata Motors' profits.
Amidst a clouded external economic environment, Tata Motors' Group CFO, PB Balaji, has urged for consumption-boosting measures in the forthcoming Union Budget to stimulate demand and boost domestic growth.
Balaji noted that after a positive festive season, demand has waned due to tight liquidity and challenging market conditions. He expressed optimism for a gradual demand improvement supported by government infrastructure investments in the traditionally strong fourth quarter.
In light of Tata Motors' Q3 financial results, which showed a 22% decline in consolidated net profit, Balaji stressed the need for domestic growth strategies to navigate the uncertain global landscape, including potential impacts from international trade policies on electric vehicles.
