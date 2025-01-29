Tata Motors CFO Highlights Need for Consumption-Boosting Budget Amid Market Challenges

Amidst a clouded external economic environment, Tata Motors' Group CFO, PB Balaji, has urged for consumption-boosting measures in the forthcoming Union Budget to stimulate demand and boost domestic growth.

Balaji noted that after a positive festive season, demand has waned due to tight liquidity and challenging market conditions. He expressed optimism for a gradual demand improvement supported by government infrastructure investments in the traditionally strong fourth quarter.

In light of Tata Motors' Q3 financial results, which showed a 22% decline in consolidated net profit, Balaji stressed the need for domestic growth strategies to navigate the uncertain global landscape, including potential impacts from international trade policies on electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)