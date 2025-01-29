Coca-Cola's Steady Strategy in India Amidst Economic Fluctuations

In a rapidly changing economic landscape, Coca-Cola has decided to maintain its current strategy in India despite rising inflation and a slowdown in growth, according to its global President and CFO, John Murphy.

Speaking at a round table, Murphy emphasized the transient nature of current economic challenges and the significant opportunities presented by the rural sector, which has outpaced urban growth over recent quarters.

The company is also investing in marketing initiatives and evolving retail channels, underscoring its commitment to its franchise model following a recent stake sale in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to the Jubilant Bhartia group.

