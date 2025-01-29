Left Menu

Coca-Cola's Steady Strategy in India Amidst Economic Fluctuations

Coca-Cola maintains its strategy in India despite inflation and slowing growth, viewing these challenges as temporary. The company highlights the strong potential of rural markets and plans to enhance marketing with bottling partners. It has sold a stake in its Indian bottling business to align with its global franchise model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly changing economic landscape, Coca-Cola has decided to maintain its current strategy in India despite rising inflation and a slowdown in growth, according to its global President and CFO, John Murphy.

Speaking at a round table, Murphy emphasized the transient nature of current economic challenges and the significant opportunities presented by the rural sector, which has outpaced urban growth over recent quarters.

The company is also investing in marketing initiatives and evolving retail channels, underscoring its commitment to its franchise model following a recent stake sale in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to the Jubilant Bhartia group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

