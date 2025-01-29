Railway Safety Campaign: Selfie Dangers Exposed

The East Coast Railway has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness among young individuals about the life-threatening risks associated with taking selfies and filming videos near railway tracks, officials announced on Wednesday.

In response to a growing number of fatal accidents involving youths attempting to capture short videos and selfies close to railway lines, the railway has employed a multifaceted approach. This includes newspaper advertisements, TV spots, public address announcements, and a strong social media presence to disseminate the safety message.

The initiative aims to highlight the severity of such activities, reminding the public that no picture or video is worth the loss of life. Strict regulations under the Railway Act enforce heavy fines and potential jail time for offenders caught near tracks or moving trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)