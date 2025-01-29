Left Menu

Railway Safety Campaign: Selfie Dangers Exposed

The East Coast Railway has initiated a campaign to warn the youth about the dangers of taking selfies and filming near railway tracks, following an increase in related accidents. Efforts include newspaper ads, social media outreach, and public announcements, alongside legal penalties for violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:54 IST
Railway Safety Campaign: Selfie Dangers Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The East Coast Railway has launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness among young individuals about the life-threatening risks associated with taking selfies and filming videos near railway tracks, officials announced on Wednesday.

In response to a growing number of fatal accidents involving youths attempting to capture short videos and selfies close to railway lines, the railway has employed a multifaceted approach. This includes newspaper advertisements, TV spots, public address announcements, and a strong social media presence to disseminate the safety message.

The initiative aims to highlight the severity of such activities, reminding the public that no picture or video is worth the loss of life. Strict regulations under the Railway Act enforce heavy fines and potential jail time for offenders caught near tracks or moving trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025