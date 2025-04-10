BJP Launches 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign' to Educate and Empower

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign,' commencing from April 20 and continuing until May 5. This national campaign's primary objective is to counter misinformation purportedly spread by the Congress party and its allies, aiming to educate the Muslim community regarding the benefits stemming from Waqf law reforms.

During the campaign's inauguration at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a workshop, emphasizing the potential of Waqf reforms to optimize Waqf properties for the benefit of disadvantaged Muslims, particularly in education and healthcare sectors. He asserted that Congress and its allies misled the community with what he termed appeasement politics. Nadda stressed that BJP representatives would engage directly with Muslims to debunk myths and highlight the true purpose and advantages of the law.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju was also present at the workshop, providing an in-depth explanation of the Waqf reforms. State leaders, including the Minority Morcha Presidents, were invited to the session to further conduct similar workshops at state levels, aiming to train district BJP leaders. This campaign is perceived by the BJP as a strategic effort to enhance its rapport with the Muslim community, particularly with upcoming assembly elections in mind. By demystifying the Waqf law amendments, the BJP seeks to overturn opposition narratives and garner electoral support from Muslim voters.

The initiative underscores BJP's commitment to ensuring that accurate information about the Waqf reforms permeates to grassroots levels, thus empowering the Muslim community. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently received approval from President Droupadi Murmu, thereby becoming law.

