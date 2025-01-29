Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Road Safety Responsibility
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde highlighted the importance of road safety, stressing driver training and social responsibility. During a seminar, he advocated for alert and responsible driving, avoiding mobile phone use, and using modern technology for road safety management. He honored good Samaritans and launched a safety campaign.
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has put a spotlight on road safety, underlining the critical role of driver training and societal accountability in preventing road accidents. Speaking at a seminar on 'Road Safety Management and Challenges', he urged drivers to remain vigilant and make safety-conscious decisions.
Bagde advised against phone use while driving and highlighted the necessity of making informed choices in potential emergency scenarios. He called for collaborative efforts leveraging modern technology to enhance road safety management.
The Governor also acknowledged the efforts of good Samaritans who aid accident victims by bestowing them with the 'Devdoot' honor. Further emphasizing the cause, he launched the 'Roko aur Toko' campaign to spread awareness about road safety.
