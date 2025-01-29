Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Road Safety Responsibility

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde highlighted the importance of road safety, stressing driver training and social responsibility. During a seminar, he advocated for alert and responsible driving, avoiding mobile phone use, and using modern technology for road safety management. He honored good Samaritans and launched a safety campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:18 IST
Rajasthan Governor Advocates for Road Safety Responsibility
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has put a spotlight on road safety, underlining the critical role of driver training and societal accountability in preventing road accidents. Speaking at a seminar on 'Road Safety Management and Challenges', he urged drivers to remain vigilant and make safety-conscious decisions.

Bagde advised against phone use while driving and highlighted the necessity of making informed choices in potential emergency scenarios. He called for collaborative efforts leveraging modern technology to enhance road safety management.

The Governor also acknowledged the efforts of good Samaritans who aid accident victims by bestowing them with the 'Devdoot' honor. Further emphasizing the cause, he launched the 'Roko aur Toko' campaign to spread awareness about road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025