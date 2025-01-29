Steel Industry Eyes Protectionist Measures in Upcoming Union Budget 2025-26
Domestic steelmakers anticipate protectionist measures in the Union Budget 2025-26 to prevent market dumping and encourage growth through infrastructure focus and business ease. Key figures urge customs duty increases and fiscal incentives, aiming to enhance sector resilience and align with India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.
Domestic steelmakers are calling for protective measures in the Union Budget 2025-26 to safeguard the industry from market dumping and to bolster growth through infrastructure development.
Industry leaders, including AMNS India's CEO, emphasize the need for business-friendly initiatives and fiscal incentives to counter high input costs and maintain market competiveness.
The industry is also pushing for increased customs duties on non-FTA stainless steel imports to strengthen domestic markets and align with India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, alongside tax benefits for adopting green technologies.
