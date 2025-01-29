Steel Industry Eyes Protectionist Measures in Upcoming Union Budget 2025-26

Domestic steelmakers are calling for protective measures in the Union Budget 2025-26 to safeguard the industry from market dumping and to bolster growth through infrastructure development.

Industry leaders, including AMNS India's CEO, emphasize the need for business-friendly initiatives and fiscal incentives to counter high input costs and maintain market competiveness.

The industry is also pushing for increased customs duties on non-FTA stainless steel imports to strengthen domestic markets and align with India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, alongside tax benefits for adopting green technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)