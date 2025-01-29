Boiler Blast at Maharashtra Tyre Plant: Five Critically Injured

On Wednesday evening, a boiler explosion at a tyre factory in Vadavali village, Palghar district of Maharashtra, left five individuals critically injured, according to local officials. The mishap occurred during oil processing in the plant's boiler system.

Among the injured are two children, raising concerns about safety measures around the factory. Vivekanand Kadam, the Disaster Management Cell chief, indicated that excess pressure caused a boiler pipe to detach, leading to the explosion and ensuing fire.

The injured, identified as residents from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, have been rushed to hospitals for treatment, with some transferred to Thane for further care. Fire control efforts were executed promptly by local authorities and disaster teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)