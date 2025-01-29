Boiler Blast at Maharashtra Tyre Plant: Five Critically Injured
Five people were critically injured, including two children, in a fire caused by a boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Maharashtra. The factory is located in Vadavali village, Palghar district. The injured have been taken to hospitals, with some receiving advanced medical care in Thane.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday evening, a boiler explosion at a tyre factory in Vadavali village, Palghar district of Maharashtra, left five individuals critically injured, according to local officials. The mishap occurred during oil processing in the plant's boiler system.
Among the injured are two children, raising concerns about safety measures around the factory. Vivekanand Kadam, the Disaster Management Cell chief, indicated that excess pressure caused a boiler pipe to detach, leading to the explosion and ensuing fire.
The injured, identified as residents from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, have been rushed to hospitals for treatment, with some transferred to Thane for further care. Fire control efforts were executed promptly by local authorities and disaster teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has built its disaster management capacities due to advances in meteorological sciences, world has also benefited from it: PM Modi.
Jamaica’s Gender Divide in Disaster Management: Challenges and Solutions
Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Leadership in Disaster Relief at World Congress on Disaster Management
When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management
India Champions Disaster Management for Global South, Sets Example with Proactive Approach