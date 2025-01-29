Left Menu

Blue Star Shines with 31.85% Profit Surge in Q3

Blue Star Ltd reported a 31.85% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, amounting to Rs 96.06 crore, compared to Rs 100.46 crore the previous year. The company’s revenue rose 25.26% due to strong room AC demand and strategic investments, despite a decline in electronics revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:22 IST
Blue Star Shines with 31.85% Profit Surge in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking financial performance, Blue Star Ltd has reported a 31.85% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 96.06 crore, as revealed in their latest regulatory filing.

The company noted a robust 25.26% boost in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 2,807.36 crore, largely driven by a surge in the room AC segment during a robust festive season. Blue Star attributed part of its success to strategic investments in distribution, digital innovation, and supply chain optimization.

Revenue from Blue Star's key sectors, including electro-mechanical projects, demonstrated significant growth, with only the professional electronics segment experiencing a downturn. Shares of the company rose 3.68% post-announcement, settling at Rs 1,827.30 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025