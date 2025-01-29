Blue Star Shines with 31.85% Profit Surge in Q3
Blue Star Ltd reported a 31.85% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, amounting to Rs 96.06 crore, compared to Rs 100.46 crore the previous year. The company’s revenue rose 25.26% due to strong room AC demand and strategic investments, despite a decline in electronics revenue.
In a striking financial performance, Blue Star Ltd has reported a 31.85% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 96.06 crore, as revealed in their latest regulatory filing.
The company noted a robust 25.26% boost in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 2,807.36 crore, largely driven by a surge in the room AC segment during a robust festive season. Blue Star attributed part of its success to strategic investments in distribution, digital innovation, and supply chain optimization.
Revenue from Blue Star's key sectors, including electro-mechanical projects, demonstrated significant growth, with only the professional electronics segment experiencing a downturn. Shares of the company rose 3.68% post-announcement, settling at Rs 1,827.30 on the BSE.
