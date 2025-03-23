Left Menu

VHP Demands Apology Over Rana Sanga Remarks

The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga as 'shameful' and demanded an apology. Suman allegedly called Rana Sanga a 'traitor,' prompting VHP's Amitosh Pareek to defend the historical figure's legacy and criticize Suman's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:49 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for his recent comments about Rana Sanga, describing them as 'shameful.' The VHP is demanding an apology from Suman.

A video surfaced of Suman alleging that Rana Sanga, a notable Rajput warrior and ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528, betrayed his land by inviting Mughal emperor Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. These comments have sparked backlash, particularly from the VHP.

VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek criticized the remarks, asserting that Rana Sanga is a celebrated hero of Mewar and Rajasthan, known for winning numerous battles. Pareek demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party, calling Suman's statement a reflection of a 'distorted mentality.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

