Congress Demands Action Against Unruly Assam MLA

In a highly charged session of the Assam Assembly, the Congress has called for action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is accused of launching a verbal and near-physical attack on opposition lawmakers.

Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has formally requested Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary to exclude Kurmi from participating in the proceedings until a thorough investigation is completed. Saikia described Kurmi's conduct as unprecedented in the legislature's history.

Despite being a former Congressman, Kurmi's aggressive behavior, including use of expletives and threatening gestures, has faced backlash. BJP state president Dilip Saikia has asked him to publicly apologize, as the incident raises serious concerns about maintaining decorum in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)