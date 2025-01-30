Incident Halts Operations at Reagan Airport

Operations at Ronald Reagan National Airport have been suspended due to a nearby crash involving a small aircraft. This incident has led to a halt in all takeoffs and landings at the airport.

According to reports from D.C. Fire and EMS, which shared information on X, the emergency occurred just outside Washington, near the airport, on Wednesday night. Emergency teams, including fireboats, have been dispatched to the location.

While the airport has referred to the situation as an 'aircraft incident' on the airfield, detailed information about what occurred remains unavailable at the moment as emergency personnel continue their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)