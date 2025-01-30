Left Menu

Incident Halts Operations at Reagan Airport

Ronald Reagan National Airport suspended all flights following a nearby crash. A small aircraft went down near the airport, prompting a response from D.C. Fire and EMS. Emergency crews are handling what is referred to as an 'aircraft incident' on the airfield, with no further details available yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:07 IST
Incident Halts Operations at Reagan Airport
  • Country:
  • United States

Operations at Ronald Reagan National Airport have been suspended due to a nearby crash involving a small aircraft. This incident has led to a halt in all takeoffs and landings at the airport.

According to reports from D.C. Fire and EMS, which shared information on X, the emergency occurred just outside Washington, near the airport, on Wednesday night. Emergency teams, including fireboats, have been dispatched to the location.

While the airport has referred to the situation as an 'aircraft incident' on the airfield, detailed information about what occurred remains unavailable at the moment as emergency personnel continue their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025