Aviation Mishap at Reagan National
A passenger jet collided with a helicopter during landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport. The FAA is investigating the incident. Flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended, and no immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
A passenger jet has collided with a helicopter while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in close proximity to Washington, D.C.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the incident and announced that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collision.
As a safety measure, all takeoffs and landings at the airport have been halted, and authorities have yet to provide any information regarding potential casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
