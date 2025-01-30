Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Jet and Army Helicopter Crash Over Potomac River

A jet with 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, prompting an extensive rescue operation in the Potomac River. No immediate casualties reported. The incident underscores airspace safety concerns near Washington, D.C., and involves top agency leaders in response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:44 IST
Tragic Collision: Jet and Army Helicopter Crash Over Potomac River
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

A jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday, igniting a significant search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.

While there was no immediate word on casualties, all airport takeoffs and landings were halted as law enforcement helicopters combed the area for survivors. Rescue boats and light towers were deployed in the vicinity of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration detailed that the crash occurred during a routine training flight by the military helicopter. The crash also tests the Trump administration's new defense and transportation secretaries, who are closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025