Tragic Collision: Jet and Army Helicopter Crash Over Potomac River

A jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday, igniting a significant search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.

While there was no immediate word on casualties, all airport takeoffs and landings were halted as law enforcement helicopters combed the area for survivors. Rescue boats and light towers were deployed in the vicinity of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration detailed that the crash occurred during a routine training flight by the military helicopter. The crash also tests the Trump administration's new defense and transportation secretaries, who are closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)