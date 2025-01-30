Tragedy Strikes as Jet Collides with Army Helicopter Near Washington
A jet carrying 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, leading to a fatal incident involving multiple fatalities and sparking a significant search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River. The cause remains unknown as both aviation and military authorities investigate.
A tragic collision occurred when a jet carrying 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter during its approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport. The accident sparked a large-scale search-and-rescue operation along the Potomac River, with multiple fatalities reported.
The collision, which suspended all air traffic from the airport, happened in one of the world's most monitored airspaces, just miles from the nation's capital. Investigators, including the FAA, are working to understand the circumstances leading to this disaster, involving a commercial jet and a military helicopter on a training flight.
Emergency responders are using boats and helicopters in efforts to locate survivors, while new agency leaders, just days into their roles, have launched thorough investigations into this crash, recalling past aviation tragedies in the region.
