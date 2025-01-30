L&T Secures Major GCC Freight Handling Contract
Larsen & Toubro's minerals and metals vertical has won a significant order to set up freight handling facilities in the GCC region. The project involves advanced automation and control systems, showcasing L&T's expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction. This enhances their presence in the Middle East market.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infrastructure firm, has announced a significant order in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to develop advanced freight handling facilities. This crucial project highlights L&T's expanding footprint in the Middle East markets.
The Mumbai-based conglomerate detailed in its statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its minerals and metals vertical earned this repeat contract from a major railway company. This deal is part of the client's ambitious multi-phase capacity expansion initiative.
With the order ranging from Rs 1,000-2,500 crore, L&T's scope of work spans Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of these facilities, including advanced automation and control systems. The esteemed Indian multinational continues to cement its reputation in EPC projects across several sectors worldwide.
