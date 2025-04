Trump Administration Halts Vital Humanitarian Aid Across Middle East

The Trump administration has ceased pivotal humanitarian aid efforts in the Middle East, as confirmed by US and United Nations officials. This move has raised significant concerns among international agencies.

Over the past week, USAID disseminated approximately 60 letters that effectively revoked contracts with prominent humanitarian organizations, including the World Food Programme. This marks a drastic cut in assistance crucial for sustaining populations across Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

In addition to Middle Eastern countries, essential funding for assistance programs in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe has also been withdrawn. These programs provided indispensable support such as food, water, medical care, and shelter to war-displaced individuals.

