The yen enjoyed significant gains on Thursday, as Japan appears prepared to continue raising interest rates while other economies, like those in Europe, lean towards decreases. The yen moved notably in the currency market, with the dollar down 0.6% to 154.35 yen and the euro similarly falling to 160.62 yen.

In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to lower rates by 25 basis points to 2.75%, with some analysts suggesting a potential 50 basis point cut due to a weakening euro zone economy. As inflation decreases in the euro area, the ECB faces pressure to stimulate growth amidst economic challenges.

The dollar briefly strengthened following the Federal Reserve's decision to omit a reference to inflation progress, but Chair Jerome Powell assured that rate cuts remain possible. The Fed's pause contrasts rate cuts by Canada and Sweden, while Brazil raised its rates significantly.

