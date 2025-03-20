Tensions Escalate as North Korea Warns Japan Over Missile Deployment

North Korea has issued a stern warning to Japan regarding its intentions to position long-range missiles in the Kyushu area by March 2026. The KCNA, North Korea's state media, reported on Thursday that such an action could lead to an ongoing escalation of tensions in the Northeast Asian region.

Japan's consideration of deploying these missiles is reportedly part of its strategy to enhance "counterstrike capabilities" as a defensive measure against potential threats, according to Japan's Kyodo News. This move is viewed by Pyongyang as a continuation of Japan's historical military aggression, a sentiment echoed by North Korea's Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized the trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, claiming it escalates regional tensions. He has committed to countermeasures, including advancing North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

