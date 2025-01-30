Pound Holds Steady Amid Central Bank Anticipation

The pound maintained its position on Thursday with the financial community's focus squarely on upcoming major central bank meetings, culminating in the Bank of England's decision next week. With sterling at $1.2441, the consensus saw little change, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's indirect moves.

The European Central Bank drew attention with expected rate reductions reflecting sluggish eurozone economies and declining inflation. The euro held steady against the pound at 83.64 pence on Thursday.

Britain's currency regained losses from early January, driven largely by U.S. economic strength. However, ongoing concerns about domestic growth, inflation, and debt persist. Investors foresee a 25 basis point cut by the Bank of England, forecasting further decreases throughout the year.

