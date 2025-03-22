Sudanese Army Tightens Grip on Capital with Central Bank Seizure

The Sudanese army has seized control of the central bank's main headquarters, according to two military sources. This latest advancement in the capital marks a significant step against the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the army solidifies its influence over the area.

This development comes shortly after the army's successful capture of the presidential palace, underscoring their strategic gains in the two-year-old conflict with the RSF. The ongoing power struggle has escalated tensions and raised concerns over the potential partition of the country.

This intensified military activity highlights the precarious balance of power in Sudan, with the army reinforcing its stance against the RSF as both factions vie for dominance in this protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)