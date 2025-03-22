Left Menu

Sudanese Army Tightens Grip on Capital with Central Bank Seizure

The Sudanese army has taken control of the central bank's main headquarters in the capital, marking a strategic gain against the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This move follows the army's recent capture of the presidential palace amid an ongoing conflict with the RSF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:36 IST
Sudanese Army Tightens Grip on Capital with Central Bank Seizure
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sudan

The Sudanese army has seized control of the central bank's main headquarters, according to two military sources. This latest advancement in the capital marks a significant step against the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the army solidifies its influence over the area.

This development comes shortly after the army's successful capture of the presidential palace, underscoring their strategic gains in the two-year-old conflict with the RSF. The ongoing power struggle has escalated tensions and raised concerns over the potential partition of the country.

This intensified military activity highlights the precarious balance of power in Sudan, with the army reinforcing its stance against the RSF as both factions vie for dominance in this protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025