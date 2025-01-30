Left Menu

Trump's Costly Military Deportation Flights Stir Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump's use of military flights for migrant deportations is facing scrutiny due to high costs, estimated at $4,675 per migrant. This initiative, part of a national emergency declaration, has seen some flights refused entry, highlighting geopolitical tensions and economic implications.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The cost of deporting migrants on military flights under President Donald Trump's administration is drawing attention, reaching approximately $4,675 per individual. This figure starkly contrasts with the $853 cost of a first-class commercial flight from El Paso, Texas to Guatemala, the departure point for these military flights.

Trump initiated these flights as part of a national emergency declaration on immigration, leading to deportations to countries in Latin America. While six planes were dispatched, only four managed to land, all in Guatemala, after Colombia refused entry for two U.S. C-17 aircraft, instead sending its own planes following a diplomatic standoff. It's estimated that operating a C-17 military transport costs $28,500 per hour.

Despite the Pentagon's silence on the issue, Trump vowed to continue these actions, warning of economic repercussions for non-compliant countries. The White House emphasized that unauthorized entry into the U.S. would incur severe consequences. Nevertheless, ICE's charter flights appear significantly cheaper, adding to the controversy over the military deportations' economic viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

