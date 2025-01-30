Paramatrix Secures Major Contract with Indian Commodities Institution

In a significant development, Paramatrix Technologies Limited, a reputed technology solutions provider, has secured a three-year contract with a National-level Market Infrastructure Institution within the Indian Commodities Market. The deal, valued at Rs 5.41 Cr, represents a strategic collaboration focused on Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) engagement.

Spanning from January 2025 to March 2028, this agreement underscores Paramatrix's proficiency in delivering high-quality, scalable IT solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of its clientele. The engagement is a testament to Paramatrix's dedication to advancing digital transformation and marks a pivotal step in its expanding influence in the technological sphere.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, expressed excitement about aligning with the Market Infrastructure Institution. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that support the institution's growth and innovation objectives, further strengthening Paramatrix's stature as a trusted IT partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)