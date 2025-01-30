Left Menu

Paramatrix Secures Major Contract with Indian Commodities Institution

Paramatrix Technologies Limited has signed a three-year, Rs 5.41 Cr contract with a National-level Market Infrastructure Institution in the Indian Commodities Market. The deal underscores Paramatrix's expertise in IT solutions and its commitment to digital transformation, enhancing the institution's operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:03 IST
Paramatrix Wins Rs 5.41 Cr IT Deal to Drive Digital Growth in Commodities Market Tech. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Paramatrix Technologies Limited, a reputed technology solutions provider, has secured a three-year contract with a National-level Market Infrastructure Institution within the Indian Commodities Market. The deal, valued at Rs 5.41 Cr, represents a strategic collaboration focused on Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) engagement.

Spanning from January 2025 to March 2028, this agreement underscores Paramatrix's proficiency in delivering high-quality, scalable IT solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of its clientele. The engagement is a testament to Paramatrix's dedication to advancing digital transformation and marks a pivotal step in its expanding influence in the technological sphere.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, expressed excitement about aligning with the Market Infrastructure Institution. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that support the institution's growth and innovation objectives, further strengthening Paramatrix's stature as a trusted IT partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

