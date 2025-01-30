Dabur India's Resilient Growth Amidst High Food Inflation

Homegrown FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd reported a modest increase of 1.85% in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 515.82 crore. Despite facing high food inflation and a slowdown in urban demand, the company leveraged strong rural market performance to drive growth.

The company's revenue from operations rose 3%, totaling Rs 3,355.25 crore during the same period, up from Rs 3,255.06 crore the previous year. Dabur enhanced consumer engagement with key brands in rural areas, focusing on sustaining growth amid volatile economic conditions.

Responding to geopolitical uncertainties, Dabur revised its strategic vision cycle from four to three years. Key brands like Dabur Amla and Real Juice contributed to its performance, despite a slight dip in the food and retail business revenue. On the BSE, Dabur's shares closed 3% higher at Rs 533.70.

(With inputs from agencies.)