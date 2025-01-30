Left Menu

Dabur India's Resilient Growth Amidst High Food Inflation

Dabur India Ltd reported a 1.85% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 515.82 crore. Despite challenges like high food inflation and moderating urban demand, the company saw strong rural market performance and strategic enhancements to maintain its competitive edge.

Updated: 30-01-2025 18:49 IST
Dabur India's Resilient Growth Amidst High Food Inflation
Homegrown FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd reported a modest increase of 1.85% in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 515.82 crore. Despite facing high food inflation and a slowdown in urban demand, the company leveraged strong rural market performance to drive growth.

The company's revenue from operations rose 3%, totaling Rs 3,355.25 crore during the same period, up from Rs 3,255.06 crore the previous year. Dabur enhanced consumer engagement with key brands in rural areas, focusing on sustaining growth amid volatile economic conditions.

Responding to geopolitical uncertainties, Dabur revised its strategic vision cycle from four to three years. Key brands like Dabur Amla and Real Juice contributed to its performance, despite a slight dip in the food and retail business revenue. On the BSE, Dabur's shares closed 3% higher at Rs 533.70.

(With inputs from agencies.)

