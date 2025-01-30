Left Menu

Domestic Demand Steadies U.S. Economy Amid Growth Slowdown

U.S. economic growth decelerated in Q4, but strong domestic demand may prevent rapid Fed interest rate cuts. GDP growth recorded at 2.3%, diverging from forecasts. The central bank remains cautious amid policy shifts, tax cuts, and trade concerns. Consumer spending remained robust, ensuring economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth during the fourth quarter, robust domestic demand is expected to keep the Federal Reserve on a cautious path regarding interest rate reductions this year.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, following a 3.1% pace in the preceding period. Although this was in line with some economists' projections, it marked a slowdown from earlier expectations.

While the U.S. economy continues to defy recession predictions and grow above the 1.8% non-inflationary rate policymakers target, looming fiscal, trade, and immigration policies from the Trump administration contribute to a cloudy economic outlook. Consumer spending remains a key driver, growing at a significant 4.2% rate amid uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

