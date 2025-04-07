Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Trump's Trade Policies Amid Market Shakeup

In a pointed critique, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed US President Donald Trump for the tumbling stock market, attributing it to the recently announced tariffs. Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna, Gandhi emphasized that less than 1 percent of the populace benefits from such fluctuations, highlighting the exclusion of the common man from market profits.

The Asian stock markets saw a significant sell-off following Trump's tariff announcements, adding to concerns over global trade and economic growth. Gandhi vocalized concerns about these economic policies disproportionately affecting weaker sections of society, who he argued are treated as second-class citizens within the system.

Gandhi further delved into India's rich constitutional history, asserting that while the Constitution was officially drafted in 1947, its principles trace back thousands of years, reflecting the philosophies of revered leaders like Ambedkar, Nehru, and Gandhi. He shared a personal anecdote about his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi, alluding to their appreciation for truth and justice, and reiterated Congress's commitment to removing the 'fake barrier' of reservation caps.

