Impending Tariffs: India's Export Industry on Edge Over US Trade Policies

Indian industry and government officials are anxiously observing whether US President Donald Trump will act on his threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other major trading partners. Officials claim the domestic industry is 'paranoid,' pushing the government for measures to shield them from possible tariff repercussions.

There is hope that the US might delay its plan to enforce these tariffs. Negotiations are ongoing, as India remains one of the few nations with whom America is exploring a trade agreement. Trump's strategy could lead to heightened tensions since it targets countries with which the US has a trade deficit.

Experts have voiced that the feared tariffs may not align with the reciprocal trade principle, as global commerce involves varied product exchanges. If the US proceeds, the implications for Indian exports could range from sector-specific disturbances to broad economic impacts, notably affecting agriculture and industrial outputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)